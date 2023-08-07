Sexy! Aisha Sharma Takes Dip In Ice Water Wearing Hot Monokini, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Aisha Sharma is turning up the heat on Instagram with her sexy video in a very racy monokini. Aisha, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 movie Satyamev Jayate, often takes the internet by storm with her hot photo shoots in bold outfits. Recently, the actress shared a video of her intense workout which ended with her taking a dip in ice water.

In the video, Aisha is seen sweating it out in the gym by doing an intense workout. She is later seen taking a dip in ice water wearing a hot cutout monokini. Unfazed by the freezing temperature, the actress braved the icy water with an infectious smile. Aisha’s sister Neha Sharma commented, “The coolest kid."

Aisha Sharma is known for her dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Her fitness and skincare regimes are carefully curated, inspiring her fans to prioritize self-care and well-being. Through her social media platforms, she shares valuable insights and tips, empowering her followers to embark on their own wellness journeys.

Back in 2018, Aisha Sharma made her remarkable acting debut alongside John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee in the film Satyameva Jayate. She also went on to star in several music videos, which garnered her immense popularity.

Aisha is the sister of actress Neha Sharma. Neha has appeared in several popular films such as Crook, Tum Bin, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, and Tanhaji among others. She was last seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty.