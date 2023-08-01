Aishwarya Lekshmi In Black Organza Saree Can Make Matters More Glam Than Ever

Aishwarya Lekshmi is one of the most sought-after actresses in the South film industry. Apart from her outstanding acting skills, she is also known for her exceptional fashion choices. The Ponniyin Selvan actress surely knows to turn heads with her looks. On Monday, she shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself looking stunning in the traditional outfit.

In the pictures, Aishwarya looks elegant in a black glass organza saree with cut bead scallops and feather extensions on the pallu from the shelves of Label’M. She paired the saree with a tulle blouse with a pot neckline with detailed 3D sequin flowers and crystal highlights. She kept her accessories minimum with a diamond necklace which dons a ruby pendant along with matching earrings.

For her makeup, she kept her glam on point with rose gold shimmery eyes with blush and highlighted cheeks with nude lipstick. For her hairdo, she went with a clean bun. In caption, she wrote in Japanese which translates to, “Stand by me. That’s what I will always tell you.”

This is not the first time when the actress has channelled her inner princess and shown her love for the 6-yard clothing. For the promotion of Ponniyin Selvan 2 in Mumbai, the actress donned a red floral saree with a backless blouse. She looked gorgeous in the pictures as she kept the jewellery to a minimum with a statement bracelet and pair of earrings. She kept her tresses open and opted for no make-up make-up look.

Last week, Aishwarya shared a picture of herself from the dubbing studio and shared that she has wrapped up the dubbing of her upcoming King Of Kotha. “Dubb Done," she said in the caption of the post.

Aishwarya Lekshmi is gearing up for Abhilash Joshiy’s directorial King of Kotha alongside Dulquer Salman. The film is touted to be a gangster drama and is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 20. Tovino Thomas, Chemban Vinod Jose and others are also part of the film. This film will be released in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil. The plot of King of Kotha has been kept under wraps by the makers. The film is jointly produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios.