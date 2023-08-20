Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Twin In Personalised Ghoomer Ensemble As They Cheer For Abhishek Bachchan; Photos

Abhishek Bachchan has been getting a lot of appreciation for his recently released film Ghoomer. The audience lauded his performance and looks like his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya also approved it. They turned cheerleaders for him at the screening of the film. Photos of them in personalised Ghoomer sweatshirts are going viral on social media.

In the photos, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are seen wearing black colour hoodies with Ghoomer written on it. Abhishek paired his hoodie with beige pants and a black cap. Saiyami Kher, and director R Balki also joined them during the photo session. Recently, Abhishek also expressed his gratitude towards the fans and wrote, “My heartfelt thanks to all of you who came together and shared your love. Being a part of this was truly touching and meant a lot to me.”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Aishwarya(ऐश्वर्या)✨ (@diehardfanofaishwaryarai_arb)

Taking to the microblogging site X, Amitabh Bachchan also praised the film and wrote, “T 4741 - Abhishek I can say this as a Father, yes, but also as a member of the fraternity we both belong to..At this young age and in the time period, you have performed in the most complex characters in film after film .. all different convincing and all successful.” Ghoomer also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. The movie also has a cameo appearance of actor Amitabh Bachchan.

According to News18 exclusive, R Balki’s Ghoomer uses cricket as a metaphor to tell the story of a woman cricketer who rises against all odds, but in the process of telling this story, the director fails to rise above the clichés of the genre. Nevertheless, he does succeed in creating a credible world and, thanks to affecting performances from its principal players, gives us characters that we can care about. Inspired by the story of Károly Takács, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured, Balki gives you a poignant and powerful tale of human resilience through cricket.