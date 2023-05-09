CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Adipurush TrailerVijay Deverakonda BirthdayAnushka SharmaSonam KapoorShahid Kareena
Home » Movies » Aishwarya Rai Admits It 'Hurt' When She Lost Veer Zaara 'With No Explanation' in Viral Video; Watch
1-MIN READ

Aishwarya Rai Admits It 'Hurt' When She Lost Veer Zaara 'With No Explanation' in Viral Video; Watch

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 13:23 IST

Mumbai, India

Aishwarya Rai opens up about losing films in viral clip.

Aishwarya Rai opens up about losing films in viral clip.

Aishwarya Rai spoke about being replaced in five big blockbuster movies with no explanation. The actress was replaced in Chalte Chatle and Veer Zaara, among others.

Aishwarya Rai lost as many as five movies following her break up, she confirmed in a video going viral. It is no secret that Aishwarya was the first choice of Shah Rukh Khan’s Chalte Chalte. After filming a few scenes, she was replaced by Rani Mukerji. It was also reported that Veer-Zaara was written keeping Aishwarya in mind but she was replaced by Preity Zinta in it. Aishwarya also allegedly lost Munna Bhai MBBS, Main Hoon Na, and Paheli.

The clip, taken from Aishwarya’s appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, featured Aishwarya opening up about losing the films. “Yes, at the time, there was talk of a couple of films that we (her and SRK) would be working in together. And then, suddenly they weren’t happening, without any explanation whatsoever. I have never had the answer to why,” she said. She added that her thoughts about the industry changed thereafter.

Simi informed her that SRK, who was also the producer of Chalte Chalte, had issued an apology and explained his side of things. “Personally, it’s very saddening for something to reach this level. I feel very sorry about it. As a producer, my hands are tied because I’m not the only producer… We wanted to finish the film in 3-4 months. I’m sure the film would have been made with her in it also, but I think we were a little saddened by the whole affair and we thought it wasn’t meant to be," he had said, as reported by India TV.

Reacting to the statement on the show, Aishwarya said, “See, at the time, when you have no explanation, you’re obviously completely taken aback, confused, and hurt. You wonder about it. If a person feels a need to explain it, they will. If they never did, they never intend to. So, it’s not in my nature to get into questioning what and why. Probably within myself, but I wouldn’t go up to a person and ask why. By the grace of God, I’m not defined by the other."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

RELATED NEWS
About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. Aishwarya Rai
  2. bollywood
first published:May 09, 2023, 13:23 IST
last updated:May 09, 2023, 13:23 IST