Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Explains Why Nobody Offers Her Roles Like PS-2, 'When Something Turns Out So Good...'

Aishwarya Rai who recently made headlines with her sensational appears at Cannes 2203 was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s pan-Indian film Ponniyin Selvan: II. The film which was a sequel to 2022 released Ponniyin Selvan: I garnered the actress praises from all around the country for her brilliant performance. In a recent interview, Aishwarya Rai revealed why nobody offers her roles like PS-2.

Speaking with Film Companion, Aishwarya Rai explained, “PS-II in Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan replied, “Well that’s a silent question I think everybody normally ends up asking. We are all creative people, when something turns out so good and feels so right, creatively for the people working on it, as well as for the audience, that’s the response it evokes. I think one of the most beautiful and most rewarding moments is when questions like these arise for the actors, the leading ladies…”

Praising Mani Ratnam and his craft, Aishwarya Rai further added, “There’s a reason we salute Mani Ratnam and directors like him, who do creative work like this, and that’s why it is such a pleasure for us as artistes to work with them, and to come away with results like this and movies like this, where we are proud of the work we have done. We feel immensely satisfied and Ponniyin Selvan has definitely been immensely satisfying for all of us.”

Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name. The first part of magnum opus collected a whopping Rs 500 crore at the box office worldwide, whereas part two earned around Rs 300 crore. The film is directed by Mani Ratnam and is jointly produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

“Having watched both films now, I feel Ponniyin Selvan deserved a tad more depth, given the various characters and plotlines. The two-part series could have been explored as a grand web series of sorts, something similar to Game of Thrones, or even as a three-part film series, allowing the characters to be fleshed out fully and letting people pick their favourites. Overall, when Ponniyin Selvan was announced, it appeared like a great door-opener for those who weren’t aware of the five-part novel. However, the two-part series concludes as a great cinematic experience that fell short on storytelling," News18 Showsha’s review of PS 2 read.