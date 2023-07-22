Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gets Brutally Trolled For Her Airport Look, Netizens Call It a 'Disaster'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s recent airport look has left netizens disappointed. On Friday night, the Ponniyin Selvan actress was snapped at the Mumbai airport by paparazzi when she was also accompanied by her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya. However, soon after a video of the family surfaced online, fans questioned Aishwarya’s dressing sense. She was seen sporting an all-black attire.

“I love Aishwarya but I don’t know what’s up with her sense of style," one of the social media users wrote. Another user called Aishwarya’s outfit a ‘disaster’ and commented, “Aishwarya’s dressing sense has gone complete disaster over the years." One of the netizens also questioned her hair highlights and argued, “Aise Hair highlights Kaun karata Hai I don’t remember last time who did I see with this kind of a hair highlight." One of the fans expressed concern for Aishwarya and wrote, “I don’t know but somehow it seems as if Aishwarya is sad deep inside. Her style deteriorated after marriage. Always oversized black robe style. And such hairstyle." Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Aishwarya Rai got married to Abhishek Bachchan in April 2007 and the couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya in November 2011. Since their daughter was born, Aishwarya has taken a backstep from her acting career. She has only starred in a handful of movies, the latest being Ponniyin Selvan.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Abhishek praised Aishwarya and said, “She allows me to go out and make my films and she takes care of Aaradhya." Jr Bachchan also talked about their daughter adapting to the world of stardom when he credited Aishwarya for helping Aaradhya to get accustomed to it all. “Aishwarya handled it beautifully that it wasn’t made into a big deal for her that both her grandparents are from the film world and both your parents are from the film world. We didn’t make it into a ‘big thing’," he shared.