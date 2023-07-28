Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Wedding Saree Rumours Busted By Renowned Designer Neeta Lulla

Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, crowned Miss World in 1994, is renowned not only for her talent but also for her impeccable fashion sense. Over the years, she has set numerous style trends, many of which continue to be in vogue. Whether at Cannes, NMACC, or other events, the actress consistently raises the fashion bar, garnering admiration from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

One of the most talked-about aspects of her style journey is her wedding outfit, with rumours circulating that it was worth a staggering Rs 75 lakh. However, designer Neeta Lulla, who designed Aishwarya’s wedding saree, recently dispelled these claims, calling them mere “afwah (rumours)."

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Neeta Lulla responded to the rumours by saying, “Really? You fell for this afwah?" She clarified that a “basic saree" cannot cost anywhere near a crore or Rs 75 lakh, casting doubts on the exaggerated reports. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had donned a Kanjeevaram saree in a minimalist yellow hue with golden threads and Swarovski crystals, complemented by a well-fitted blouse adorned with zardozi work. She completed her bridal look with a braided hairdo and temple jewellery, adding an element of traditional elegance.

Neeta Lulla further revealed that Aishwarya had discussed her wedding outfit during the shoot of the movie Jodhaa Akbar. The actress expressed her desire to wear a Kanjeevaram saree for her special day and requested the designer to coordinate with her mother to have it woven. Being a Tulu, Aishwarya wanted her bridal wear to reflect her culture and values, choosing a Kanjeevaram saree a meaningful one for her.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has portrayed bridal looks in several films, including Jodhaa Akbar, Jeans, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Devdas, with all the bridal outfits being designed by Neeta Lulla. Each of these roles showcased her beauty and elegance, contributing to the popularity of the respective films.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the highly anticipated film Ponniyin Selvan 2, a magnum opus directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The movie boasted an ensemble cast, including Shobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Karthi, among others. Her stellar performances in such movies have earned her a special place in the hearts of cinema lovers.