Aishwarya Rai BREAKS Silence on Fake News On Aaradhya’s Health Case, Calls False Writing 'Unnecessary'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan finally reacts to the case about her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s fake news. For the unversed, last week, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya made headlines after her case on fake news about her health was moved to Delhi High Court with the aim to restrain YouTube channels from publishing misleading content about her. Speaking at the press conference of Ponniyin Selvan 2, Aishwarya said that she was glad to see the media recognising fake news and supporting the family.

“It’s so nice that a member from the media only is recognising that that does exist. So that gives us great hope that you are obviously not going to perpetuate that, you are not going to encourage that, and thank you very much for your wise recognition of the negative impact of false writing or unnecessary writing which is insensitive and unnecessary. So thank you so much for your support for the sentiment that we all share and for your wisdom in recognising that," Aishwarya said.

Last week, the Delhi high court granted an order of injunction against the infringers and uploaders from uploading the infringing videos and ‘any such content which infringes privacy and gives false news’ about Aaradhya Bachchan. The court has also directed Google and YouTube to give details of the infringers including their contact number and email addresses.

“Every child is entitled to be treated with honour and respect, be it a child of a celebrity or of a commoner," Justice C Hari Shankar said as quoted by Live Law.

On the work front, Aishwarya will be soon seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2. The film is adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy’s widely acclaimed novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni) and boasts star-studded cast members such as Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi. Additionally, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi also feature in the film. AR Rahman, Sreekar Prasad, and Ravi Varman are among the technical crew working on the movie as the composer, editor, and cinematographer, respectively. The next part of the movie is scheduled to hit theatres on April 28.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here