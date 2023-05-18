Aishwarya Rai BRUTALLY Trolled for Her High Glass Heels, Reddit Says 'She Needs to Fire Her Stylist'

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai has unveiled her first look of Cannes 2023 and it has the internet divided. For her first day out in the French Riviera, Aishwarya made a vibrant statement in a cape dress made of emerald green sequins from Valentino. Although the outfit was bound to grab eyeballs, Aishwarya’s glass heels also caught everyone’s attention.

Posing with film journalist Anupama Chopra, Aishwarya was seen wearing a pair of high, transparent heels. The choice of the heels is commendable but several Reddit users were unimpressed with the dress and heels. As soon as the photos of her first look landed on Reddit, many criticised the heels.

“Looks like cindrella glass heels," a user said. “The dress looks like gift wrapping paper. It also adds heaviness to her frame and along with those atrocious heels, it makes her look huge," another wrote. “Those heels ouch I can feel the pain, literally!" a third user wrote. “Eeek! She needs to fire her stylist," a fourth user wrote.

“Those shoes though…yikes," another comment read. “Oh this breaks my heart, what has happen to Aishwarya’s styling? And who in the world is her stylist?" a user wrote.

Aishwarya is a regular at Cannes. Over the years, she has served some stunning looks as she walked the red carpet in gowns and sarees. Fans are eager to see what she has in store for the red carpet this year.

Besides Aishwarya, this year, many more Bollywood celebrities are walking the red carpet of Cannes 2023. On the opening night, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar and Esha Gupta were seen marking their attendance. Mrunal Thakur joined the stars on day 2. Anushka Sharma is also expected to make her way to Cannes and walk the red carpet.