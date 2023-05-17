Aishwarya Rai BRUTALLY Trolled For Her Style As She Heads to Cannes 2023 With Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set for her annual visit to Cannes 2023 and much like the recent years, she is joined by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. On late Tuesday night, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were spotted at the airport, making their way to the international film festival. While they were surrounded by bodyguards, fans present at the airport thronged to catch a glimpse of the Ponniyin Selvan star and try their luck to get a selfie with her as well.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, a number of fans tried to take photos with Aishwarya. While Aishwarya agreed to pose with a few, her bodyguards intervened and distanced fans as she made her way to board her flight. While Aishwarya gracefully handled the fans, social media users were not impressed with her airport look.

Aishwarya was seen wearing an all-black ensemble with an oversized black jacket. She kept her makeup minimal and left her hair loose. The look disappointed fans, with many suggested she experiments with her style. “What happened to Aish? Same dress up,same hair style.. it seems her life have become boring! Need some change in her get up," a social media wrote. “They both needs to change their hairstyle," a user wrote. “Why they don’t change their hairstyles?" asked a third user. “Omg she needs to hire someone to dress her," a fourth user added.

Besides Aishwarya, this year, many more Bollywood celebrities are expected to walk the red carpet of Cannes 2023. On the opening night, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar and Esha Gupta were seen marking their attendance. Also expected to attend the festival are Anushka Sharma and Mrunal Thakur. The Sita Ramam star was spotted making her way to the festival on Tuesday night.