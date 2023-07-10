Aishwarya Rai Criticised for Dodging Praise on Indian Actress' Performances; Netizens Say She Lacks Courtesy

Back in 2015, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Karan Johar’s big comeback film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. These leading ladies truly stole the show every time they hit the screen. It surprised fans to see Aishwarya romantically paired with Ranbir on the silver screen. Aishwarya was last seen in the historical epic Ponniyin Selvan 2. As fans wait for her next release, they are revisiting an old interview from 2018, where she skips naming an actress whose performance she enjoyed.

When dialogue writer and host, Niranjan Iyer, during his show, asked, “Which is the film of any actress that you have seen in the recent past that has impressed you?" To this Aishwarya says. “Actors like Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett." When prodded if she liked any Indian actress’ work, she said, “All our veterans. There are so many performances.. If I have to mention, I’ll be sitting here forever."

Reddit thinks the ‘not acknowledging her competition’ is ‘classic Aishwarya’. One user wrote, She has also refused to name other women she finds beautiful. Terrible really." Another wrote, “These celebrities being vocal about women empowerment yet not supporting other females in the industry. Hypocrisy much?" Another was disappointed that she didn’t name Anushka Sharma. “She’s such a senior actress could have named any juniors actress if she didn’t wanna name her competitors. I have seen Anushka singing praises for her during whole ADHM promotions, could have taken her name for Pari," the user wrote.

This isn’t the first time Aishwarya has dodged such a question. Not long back, an old interview featuring Aishwarya being questioned by Anushka Sharma via audio-visual went viral. In the video, Anushka asks Aishwarya about who she believes to be the most beautiful woman, but before Aishwarya can answer, Anushka mentions that she can’t mention her mother. Anushka even tweaks her question and says, “You cannot take your mother’s name or any family member’s name."

Since she couldn’t name her mother, Aishwarya cleverly chose her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan as the most beautiful girl in the world. She gushed about her love for Aaradhya and even added that beauty is subjective and lies in the eyes of the beholder. She said, “You have taken my mother out of the equation, but for a question like us, you can’t take the mother out of me! I’d like to say that beauty is definitely in the eyes of the beholder and this beholder can’t but help but see the beauty in the face and eyes I completely gaze into all the time. I am unabashedly and obsessively in love with my daughter. So, for me, at this point in time, it’s Aaradhya."