Aishwarya Rai's Daughter Aaradhya Moves HC Against YouTube Channel Over 'Fake News' About Her Health

Aaradhya Bachchan, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, has moved Delhi High Court against a YouTube channel for allegedly reporting fake news about her health.

According to a report in India Today.in, the 11-year-old star kid has sought an injunction against such reporting by the media about her as she is a minor. The hearing for the same will be held today in Delhi High Court.

Trolls frequently target Aaradhya Bachchan. During Bob Biswas promotions, the protective father had lashed out at haters who constantly attack his daughter. Reacting to the negativity Aaradhya often receives on social media, Abhishek told BollywoodLife, “While It’s completely unacceptable and something that I will not tolerate. I’m a public figure that’s fine, my daughter is out of bounds. If you have anything to say, come and say it to my face.”

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai married in 2007 and welcomed their baby girl, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011.

Aaradhya was recently seen at the launch of India in Fashion at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre along with her mother Aishwarya. For the fashion gala, Aishwarya Rai chose to dress in a traditional black salwar kameez. Looking elegant in the outfit, she walked the fashion gala’s pink carpet with her daughter Aaradhya. Much like her mother, Aaradhya too wore a traditional salwar suit for the night.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were also present at the inauguration event of the NMACC. The event was attended by Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan among others

