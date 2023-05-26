Aishwarya Rai Did Not Accompany Husband Abhishek Bachchan To IIFA For THIS Reason?

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is all set to co-host IIFA Awards 2023 with Vicky Kaushal. However, the former’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be skipping the award ceremony. Reportedly, the actress will not be attending the event due to their daughter Aaradhya’s school.

According to a report in India Today, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be skipping IIFA as Aaradhya has school. Hence, the mother-daughter will be staying back in Mumbai. During the press conference, Abhishek was asked about his wife’s absence. In response, the actor candidly shared that Aishwarya has decided to skip this year’s IIFA due to Aaradhya’s school commitments.

Just a week back, Aishwarya attended the 76th Cannes Film Festival with her daughter. The actress walked the red carpet setting her best fashion foot forward. Aishwarya is a regular at Cannes. Over the years, she has served some stunning looks as she walked the red carpet in gowns and sarees.

The International Indian Film Academy(IIFA) Awards promises to be a star-studded affair and a treat for all Bollywood lovers. The stars have already made it to Yas Island, in Abu Dhabi and the pre-event festivities have already started.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Ghoomer. Helmed by R Balki, the movie also stars Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. He also had a cameo in Ajay Devgn’s latest film Bholaa. The film is all set to release on March 30. Abhishek was last seen in the OTT film Dasvi alongside Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the other hand was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s historical fictional drama Ponnyin Selvan 2. She was seen sharing screen space with Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Vikram. The film turned out to be a massive hit garnering praises from fans and critics alike.