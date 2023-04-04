Aishwarya Rai Fans Upset As Fan-edit Video Shows Her And Aaradhya With Salman Khan; Watch

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan moved on in their respective lives a long time ago, but their fans have clearly not. Ever since the two actors attended the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai over the last weekend, their fans have not stopped talking about them on social media. While Aishwarya Rai attended NMACC event with her daughter Aaradhya, Salman Khan arrived alone.

Now, a photoshopped video showing Salman posing with Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya at the event, has emerged online. In the fake video, Salman, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are being clicked by the paparazzi on the red carpet. The video has irked Aishwarya’s fans. One user wrote, “This is not nice." Another one said, “Please don’t do this, celebrities also use Instagram."

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sent their fans into a frenzy after they attended Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) fashion gala (separately, obviously) in Mumbai on Saturday night. The fact that they both were under the same roof was undeniable enough to make their fans excited. However, a photo from the event went viral in which Aishwarya and Salman were captured in the same frame.

In the photo, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Salman can be seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan, Nita Ambani and Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. However, that’s not all. Eagle-eyed fans were able to spot Aishwarya in the photo. One user wrote, “Who noticed Salman and Aishwarya in the same pic?" Another one commented, “Aishwarya and Salman Khan in one frame." “SALMAN and Aishwarya almost in same frame," wrote a third user.

Salman and Aishwarya were last seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 1999 romantic musical Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The film also featured Ajay Devgn.

