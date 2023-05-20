Aishwarya Rai Feels Aaradhya Has Become ‘Familiar’ With Cannes Vibe, Says ‘She’s A Lot Like Me’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently attended the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The actress has been a regular at Cannes since 2002. Earlier the actress used to attend the event with her mom Vrinda Rai. Now her daughter Aaradhya accompanies her for the same. During a recent interview, the actor revealed that the film festival holds a special familiarity for her 11-year-old daughter. She further shared that Aaradhya is also a ‘people person’ just like her mother.

In an interview with Film Companion at the festival, Aishwarya shared, “It’s really about being together. It’s familiar to her. She knows everybody here. It’s really about reuniting with friends coming back to Cannes. She’s a lot like me in that sense that we’re people’s people so it begins with that. She loves the Palais, she loves the vibe”.

She added, “I’m sure she gets the fact that this is really a film festival, about the world of cinema. It’s wonderful to see in our kids that there is this respect and recognition of this amazing world of cinema. I’m sure it’s all getting soaked in.”

Earlier this week, the actress made heads turn at the red carpet with an unconventional red carpet look. She donned a silver and black hooded gown by Sophie Couture.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her first appearance at Cannes in 2002, along with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and her co-star Shah Rukh Khan for the film Devdas. In 2003, she marked her attendance at the film as a jury member. She has been walking the red carpet as one of the global ambassadors for L’Oréal.

Besides Aishwarya, many more Bollywood celebrities are walking the red carpet of Cannes 2023. On the opening night, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar, Urvashi Rautela and Esha Gupta were seen marking their attendance. Mrunal Thakur joined the stars on day 2. Anushka Sharma is also expected to make her way to Cannes and walk the red carpet.