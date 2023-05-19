Aishwarya Rai Gets BRUTALLY Trolled for Wearing 'Foil Wrap' on Cannes Red Carpet

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a regular at Cannes film festival. The Bollywood actress, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s pan-Indian film Ponniyin Selvan: II, once again made a sensational appearance on the Cannes red carpet wearing a silver hooded cape gown.

The former Miss World attended the Thursday night screening of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny after making a bold statement in the gorgeous hooded silver cape gown from Sophie Couture’s racks. However, Aishwarya’s outfit did not go down well with a section of the internet. Many netizens pointed out that Aishwarya’s ensemble felt like “a foil wrap".

One user wrote, “First Christmas wrap and now foil wrap… I’m so done… The only hope I had this year was her." Another one commented, “First was a gift wrapper, next was how to tie the wrapper around the present and a add a neat bow, and finally it will be how to place it under the Christmas tree." A third user said, “If I say even Urvashi (Rautela) was better this year I might get downvoted but it’s A FACT." “Absolutely love her but the dress kinda looks like tin foil," a fourth user commented.

Meanwhile, for her first day out in the French Riviera, Aishwarya made a vibrant statement in a cape dress made of emerald green sequins from Valentino. Although the outfit was bound to grab eyeballs, Aishwarya’s glass heels also caught everyone’s attention.

Over the years, Aishwarya Rai has served some stunning looks as she walked the red carpet in gowns and sarees. Fans are eager to see what she has in store for the red carpet this year.

Besides Aishwarya, this year, many more Bollywood celebrities are walking the red carpet of Cannes 2023. On the opening night, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar and Esha Gupta were seen marking their attendance. Mrunal Thakur joined the stars on day 2. Anushka Sharma is also expected to make her way to Cannes and walk the red carpet.