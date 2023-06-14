Aishwarya Rai Jets Off On Vacation with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya; Netizens Praise Her New Hairdo

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who recently made a comeback to the silver screen with Mani Ratnam’s pan-Indian film Ponniyin Selvan: II and graced the Cannes Film Festival, is now taking off on a well-deserved vacation. She was seen at the airport with husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya and Abhishek sported matching black outfits, while Aradhya donned a red sweatshirt.

As soon as the video was shared, netizens took to the comment section to praise her Aishwarya’s new hairstyle. Instead of her usual straight tresses, she opted for a loose look with a touch of bounce on the side. While one user wrote, “Finally new hairstyle", another wrote, “Not much of a change tbh her hair is still covering most of the sides of her face". Aother noted that she wasn’t holding daughter Aaradhya’s hand, something for which she has been trolled before. The user wrote, “Conscious effort by Ash to not hold hands when the kid is trying. Actually good to see that. She is old enough to walk by parents side without having to hold hands each time in public."

Earlier this year, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya were clicked at the Mumbai airport. The trio were all smiles for the camera while walking towards their car. However, the former Miss World was brutally trolled for holding her daughter’s hand while walking out of the airport. Netizens pointed out that her daughter is 11 years old, yet the actress is being protective and holding her hands. But, there were several others who rallied behind the actress and argued that it is normal to be protective of one’s child.

Aishwarya has been on the receiving end of trolling quite a few times this year. The actress attended the screening of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny after making a bold statement in the gorgeous hooded silver cape gown from Sophie Couture’s racks at the Cannes Film Festival. However, her outfit did not go down well with a section of the internet. Many pointed out that Aishwarya’s ensemble felt like “a foil wrap".

On the work front, she was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II.