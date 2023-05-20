Aishwarya Rai Keeps Aaradhya Close, Sara Ali Khan Is All Smiles As They Return From Cannes; Pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and actress Sara Ali Khan were earlier spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport after their appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Earlier this week, they attended the film festival representing India and their red-carpet looks garnered much-needed attention and praise.

Aishwarya along with Aaradhya donned their brightest smiles as the paparazzi captured. The mother-daughter duo walked across the gate holding hands. While Aishwarya kept it elegant in a teal and black printed kaftan top, paired with a pair of black trousers and sneakers, Aaradhya, on the other hand, wore a black pullover and a pair of blue denim trousers.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan looked all things cute in an oversized printed jacket, which she paired with a black crop top and a pair of blue joggers. She completed her look with a black sling bag and white sneakers. The actress even clicked selfies with the fans present at the airport.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a regular at the Cannes film festival. On the red carpet, the actress made heads turn wearing a silver hooded cape gown.

Sara Ali Khan on the other hand, made her debut appearance for the prestigious film festival. She served a bundle of looks at the red carpet. From traditional lehengas to elegant gowns, the actress made headlines for her noteworthy sartorial choices.

Besides Aishwarya and Sara, this year, many more Bollywood celebrities are walking the red carpet of Cannes 2023. On the opening night, Manushi Chillar, Urvashi Rautela and Esha Gupta were seen marking their attendance. Mrunal Thakur joined the stars on day 2. Anushka Sharma is also expected to make her way to Cannes and walk the red carpet.