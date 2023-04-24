Aishwarya Rai’s Phone Wallpaper Has THIS Bachchan’s Photo And No It Is Not Abhishek

Aishwarya Rai has picked a heartwarming photo of her family member as her phone wallpaper, a new set of pictures revealed. The actress, married to Abhishek Bachchan, was spotted on Sunday with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in Hyderabad. While the paparazzi got a close look at Aishwarya and her daughter, they also got a glimpse at her phone wallpaper. Turns out Aishwarya has picked a picture of Aaradhya.

Although the picture is not fully clear, it is evident that Aishwarya picked a childhood picture of Aaradhya and used only her photo. Check out the picture below:

Aishwarya Rai was in Hyderabad to promote her upcoming Ponniyin Selvan 2. The film sees Aishwarya play a double role, Nandini and Oomai Rani. Speaking at the promotional event, Aishwarya thanked fans and Mani Ratnam for the love and support she has received for her roles in the movie.

“Thank you for your support and appreciation. We truly hold very dear to our hearts the incredible response you gave to our movie. We are equally excited as much as each and every one of you is for April 28 to see PS-2. Thank you so much but first I would like to thank Mani Garu, my Mani Garu," she said, as reported by The Indian Express.

This historical epic is adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy’s widely acclaimed novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni), and boasts of star-studded cast members such as Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi. Additionally, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi also feature in the film. AR Rahman, Sreekar Prasad, and Ravi Varman are among the technical crew working on the movie as the composer, editor, and cinematographer, respectively. The next part of the movie is scheduled to hit theatres on April 28.

