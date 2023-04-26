Aishwarya Rai Tackles Anushka Sharma's Tricky Question About Beauty In Viral Video; Watch

Back in 2015, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Karan Johar’s big comeback film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. These leading ladies truly stole the show every time they hit the screen. It surprised fans to see Aishwarya romantically paired with Ranbir on the silver screen. Now, as Aishwarya’s historical epic “Ponniyin Selvan 2" is making headlines, fans are revisiting an old interview and appreciating her unmatched wit.

The video, it appears, is an old interview featuring Aishwarya being questioned by Anushka Sharma via audio-visual. Anushka asks Aishwarya about who she believes to be the most beautiful woman, but before Aishwarya can answer, Anushka playfully mentions that she can’t mention her mother. Anushka even tweaks her question and says, “You cannot take your mother’s name or any family member’s name." Check out the video here:

The former Miss World, who is known for her sharp wit and ability to tackle tricky questions with ease, had a surprise up her sleeve for Anushka! Since she couldn’t name her mother, Aishwarya cleverly chose her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan as the most beautiful girl in the world. She gushed about her love for Aaradhya and even added that beauty is subjective and lies in the eyes of the beholder. She said, “You have taken my mother out of the equation, but for a question like us, you can’t take the mother out of me! I’d like to say that beauty is definitely in the eyes of the beholder and this beholder can’t but help but see the beauty in the face and eyes I completely gaze into all the time. I am unabashedly and obsessively in love with my daughter. So, for me, at this point in time, it’s Aaradhya."

