Aishwarya Rai Turns Daenerys Targaryen, Ranveer Singh Is Jon Snow In Game Of Thrones AI Version

Do you still think about the Game of Thrones? Do you also imagine and reimagine it in different contexts and with different possibilities of what else could have happened? Well, you are not alone! The iconic fantasy-drama series may have ended, but its beloved characters continue to live on in the hearts of fans and its popularity still knows no bounds. Fans have still not had enough of the show and keep adding some new perspectives to it. In one such case, a Reddit user has posted an AI-generated video, swapping the original cast of GOT for well-known Bollywood actors, reimagining the show’s iconic roles.

The video starts with Ranveer Singh taking on the role of Jon Snow, a character that was originally portrayed by Kit Harington. Meanwhile, the powerful and regal Daenerys Targaryen, initially brought to life by Emilia Clarke, looks equally good in Aishwarya Rai’s portrayal.

Aditya Roy Kapur steps into the shoes of the tall and formidable Jaime Lannister, originally played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Alia Bhatt transforms into Arya Stark, a character brought to life by Maisie Williams in the original series. The cunning Cersei Lannister, masterfully portrayed by Lena Headey, finds a fresh and perfect face in Tabu, who captures the essence of the character impeccably.

Take a look at the video:

Kay Kay Menon effortlessly channels the wit and charm of Tyrion Lannister, originally portrayed by Peter Dinklage. Completing the transformation, Kiara Advani steps into the role of Sansa Stark, played by Sophie Turner.

Enthusiastic fans on Reddit took no time to share their thoughts on this AI-crafted reimagining. Praising the casting choices, one fan exclaimed, “Accurate," while another expressed, “Perfect casting…love it." The show’s casting in the Indian context looked so good to some users that one of them wrote “Make it happen."

Game of Thrones, originally based on George RR Martin’s book series A Song of Ice and Fire, first premiered in 2011 and concluded in 2019 on HBO. The series not only captivated audiences but also secured a remarkable 59 Primetime Emmy Awards, setting a new benchmark for drama series achievement.