Aishwarya Rajesh's Pics In Black And White Full-sleeve High-neck Top Break Internet

Telugu actress Aishwarya Rajesh has once again made heads turn with her recent travel diaries. In the pictures, the actress can be seen donning a black and white full-sleeve high-neck strip top and pairing it with blue denim jeans. The actress exudes breezy vibes in candid photoshoots amidst the picturesque location.

Opting for a no-makeup look, she can be seen striking a few stellar poses for the camera and shed some major travel goals. Sharing the pictures, Aishwarya Rajesh wrote, “To travel is to live." Fans are showering the actress with love and adulation in the comment section. Check out the pictures here:

Some time back, the actress posed in a floral printed dress, paired with a sleek sling and classic watch and looked nothing less than a diva. She penned a note along with the picture, “Viva Las Vegas."

From ruling the hearts in traditional wear to acing western outfits, the actress never misses a chance to make her fans spellbound. She recently shared a few snapshots that set the internet abuzz. Aishwarya looked stunning in a full-sleeve floral printed lehenga with a deep neckline. The caption of the post read, “It’s not about the dress you wear, but it’s about the life you lead in the dress."

Aishwarya Rajesh has exciting projects lined up and has recently wrapped up her upcoming film Dear. When she shared a poster of the film, she captioned it, “The final clapper has fallen, but the memories will last forever! A massive thank you to the fantastic team that made it all possible. We can’t wait to share this fun entertainer with the world!"

With outstanding performances in films such as Kanaa, Thittam Irandu, Kaakkaa Muttai and Ka Pae Ranasingam, Aishwarya Rajesh has secured a prominent position for herself in the film industry. Her forthcoming projects, include Mukta Mukta, Mohan Das, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, Idam Porul Yaeval and Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai.

Aishwarya Rajesh’s journey began as an anchor in the popular comedy show Asathapovadhu Yaru on Sun TV. After emerging victorious in the reality show Maanada Mayilada, she stepped into the world of acting with her debut film Avargalum Ivargalum. However, it was her role as Amudha in Attakathi that truly brought her into the limelight.