Aishwarya Rajinikanth Shares Her 'Proud Moment' With Son Yatra, See Adorable Pic

Director Aishwarya Rajinikanth recently shared a set of pictures on Instagram of herself along with her sons Yatra and Linga. The trio can be seen dressed in traditional attire as they pose for the camera. The now-deleted story on Instagram showed Linga in a black shirt while Yatra donned a white shirt for the day. On the occasion, Aishwarya looked stunning in a black saree that she paired with a red blouse and added a statement gold choker along with gold bangles as accessories to complete the look.

The text of the story said, “My Strength my soul! Camera Senthil (celebrity photographer) thank you for this catch! Can’t get them to stand ever otherwise!"

She also updated the same picture as her Instagram Profile. Aishwarya even shared a photo with her 16-year-old son Yatra on her Instagram timeline. In the picture, the director is seen looking at her son. She penned a heartwarming message in the caption of the post, “Just one of those days when you look up at your son and are proud of what you have made."

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari in the comment section wrote, “OMG…He’s grown so tall!!" The photo and video-sharing app users also noted that Yatra’s features are a mix of Dhanush and Rajinikanth. “Son look like mix of rajini and danush very bold look," one of them said. Another one added, “Mix of Dhanush and Superstar."

Dhanush and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2004 and announced their separation last year. Months after the news, it was later reported that the couple are calling off the divorce but will continue to live separately. The duo has been co-parenting with ease.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Lal Salaam last month. The team has moved towards its post-production stage. The film features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead while her father Rajinikanth will have a special appearance in the film. Lal Salaam also features India’s former cricket captain Kapil Dev in a cameo role. AR Rahman will be giving the music of the film. The team is aiming to release the film this year.