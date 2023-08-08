Aishwarya Rajinikanth Visits Annamalaiyar Temple After Wrapping Lal Salaam's Shoot

For Rajinikanth fans, 2023 is a good year as they will get to witness their favourite star in two much-anticipated films, Jailer and Lal Salaam. What’s special about Lal Salaam is that it has been directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. She recently visited the Annamalaiyar Temple, Tamil Nadu to pray for the film’s success after wrapping up its shoot.

This temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is located in the town of Thiruvannamalai. Rajinikanth will essay a cameo role in Lal Salaam, and he has the titular role in Jailer. Aishwarya’s pictures from the Annamalaiyar Temple have surfaced on Twitter. She was accompanied by some of the crew members and the temple’s priest.

Lal Salaam, written and directed by Aishwarya, is billed to be a sports drama. She herself posted one photo from the temple premise, announcing the wrap of her film’s shooting. Aishwarya shared an Instagram post about this and wrote, “9 Kilos heavier..8 shades darker…7 months later..6 pm picture..5 times wiser and bolder…4 months of teamwork together…3 call sheets back to back last day with twenty hours non-stop shoot until dawn and wrap up over! 2 my #lalsalaam family I thank you for all the hard work…lastly 1 thing…cannot be just coincidence…shoot began here and concluded here with your blessings. Off to the next stage…”

Jailer is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It will hit the big screens on August 10. It revolves around a character named Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth), who is a strict yet empathetic jailer. He learns that a gang is trying to rescue their leader from the prison and sets out to stop them. Whether he is able to stop the gang from executing their plan or not forms the core theme of Jailer.

Jailer has made waves across social media platforms with its fiery trailer and songs like Kaavaalaa. Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander have provided the vocals for this track. Anirudh has composed the music for this number. Tamannaah Bhatia has received accolades for her dance moves on this track. Sun TV unveiled the lyrical video of this number on July 6. It has received 109 million views till now.

Listeners also appreciated the vocals of Shilpa Rao.