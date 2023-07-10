Aishwarya Sindhogi's Bali Holiday Pics Are A Must-See, Take A Look

Aishwarya Sindhogi is a well-known Kannada actress. She has recently taken a mini break from her work. She is currently enjoying her holidays in Bali. The actress always keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Aishwarya has now dropped some stunning photos from her vacation, which are garnering everyone’s attention. In the pictures, Aishwarya slipped into a burnt orange monokini, which she teamed with a dark grey shrug. She looked every bit gorgeous. Aishwarya tied her hair in two braids. She rounded off her look with a pair of sleek shell neck pieces, matching earrings, and black shades. She is seen posing on the beach and playing with the water. Sharing the photos on her Instagram, Aishwarya Sindhogi wrote, “Se la vie," in the caption.

Aishwarya is a travel enthusiast, and her Instagram is proof. A few days ago, she shared another couple of pictures from her Bali trip. She can be seen donning a tribal-printed mint green colour mini dress with knotted detailing in the front. Aishwarya opted for minimal makeup and left her traces open. She completed her look with a pair of nude slippers. Aishwarya is seen posing in front of a waterfall. In some other photos, she is seen posing in front of a temple and with her friend. “Living my short fairy tales," reads the caption.

Fans complimented her in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Beautiful", and another one said, “Love". Many dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section.

Aishwarya made her film debut with the romance drama film Jackson in 2015. Jackson is a comedy of errors that deals with problems that alcoholism gives rise to, albeit in a humorous manner. The movie was directed by Sanath Kumar and features Duniya Vijay, Pavana, and Rangayana Raghu in pivotal roles. After this, she appeared in other movies like Sapnon Ki Rani and Ranathanthra.