Aishwaryaa R Shares BTS Pics of Rajinikanth From Lal Salaam Sets, Says 'I Never Imagined...'

Rajnikanth, the Megastar of the entertainment industry will be playing a prominent role in daughter Aishwarya Rajnikanth’s film Lal Salaam. The actor who recently wrapped up Nelson Dilipkumar’s next Jailer joined her daughter on the sets of her film on Sunday. Marking this moment, Aishwaryaa penned a heartwarming note for her father expressing her excitement for this collaboration.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwaryaa dropped a snap that showed her greeting her father Rajnikanth. The Robot actor can be seen seated inside a car. One could spot him in black shades as his face is obscured by darkness. She penned the caption, “I look at you ..i never imagined there would come a day I’ll shoot with you ..I admire you ..I adore you ..Sometimes I look through you..Most of the times I look at the world with you ..I realise ..I am you …Every single day appa ..more and more I love you #shootingwiththesuperstar #lovemyjob #fatherdaughtergoals".

Fans were endeared by this gesture as they swarmed the comment section with compliments. One of them wrote, “The way Superstar support every venture of his girls as a father 👏🏽 #foreverfangirl". Another one commented, “Ofcourse…… Rajini kanth….. ma…. and that too Your DAD …… what more u want…. ? I will act with him one day….." Someone else said, “Wishing you the best ma’am. Can’t wait to see Thalaivar as Moideen Bhai ♥️" A fan also stated, “The world will be stunned soon as moideen bhai takes over!! U got this Aishu ma’am!! Super duper Blockbuster guaranteed!! 😍😍🔥🔥❤️❤️ Can’t wait to watch fdfs and back to back marathons!!"

Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya is all set to make a comeback to direction with Lal Salaam. Well, to increase the excitement level among the fans, the makers and production house had released the first look posters of Rajinikanth. It has gone viral in no time.

Sharing the look on her official Instagram handle, Aishwarya Rajini wrote, “#Moideenbhai …welcome…#lalslaam cannot caption when your heart is racing ! #blessed.” In the picture, we can see the superstar in a kurta and a red hat. The look is intense with the superstar sporting a pair of sunglasses. Reportedly, he will be playing a cameo role in the film and his character’s name is Moideen Bhai. Fans quickly praised the look of their favourite star in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Pls tell me this aint true.”

The film will also star Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in titular roles. The film will have music by AR Rahman. Last year around December, AR Rahman posted a video in which he is playing the harmonium, with Aishwarya watching him intently. He wrote, “Jamming with the most promising female director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for Lal Salaam in Mumbai."

Lal Salaam is likely to be released this year. The shooting of it is currently going on. Rajinikanth will be seen in Jailer. He was last seen in Annaatthe, co-starring Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh. The film also starred Jagapathi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh, Soori, Bala, Prakash Raj, Meena, Khushbu, and others in supporting roles. Released on November 4 last year, it received mixed responses from the audience and critics. Despite the reviews, the film managed to mark a hit at the box office grossing around Rs. 240 crore.