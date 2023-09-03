Ajay Devgn and Kajol Walk Hand-in-hand At The Red Carpet Of Gadar 2 Success Party

One of Bollywood’s most loved couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol made heads turn at the success party of Gadar 2. The lovebirds walked hand-in-hand at the red carpet and posed for the shutterbugs. While Ajay looked elegant in a black kurta-pyjama, Kajol looked effortlessly glam and graceful in a saree. A video of the duo arriving has gone viral now.

Fans dropped in several heartfelt comments on seeing the video. One of them wrote, “Most Beautiful Couple .” Another comment read, “I love them so much❤️❤️❤️.”

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the power couples of Bollywood. The actors fell in love during the shooting of the 1995 film Hulchul and tied the knot in 1999. They are proud parents of two children, an elder daughter Nysa and a son, Yug.

In an old interview, Ajay shared that he disliked Kajol so much in their first meeting that he wasn’t keen on meeting her again. Speaking with Pioneer, Ajay said, “I had met Kajol once before we started shooting for Hulchul. Honestly, I wasn’t very keen to meet her after that." He explained that when he met Kajol, she came across as a loud, arrogant and very talkative person. He also added that they were very different from each other in terms of personality. “But I guess what is meant to happen, happens," he said.

The Golmaal actor also mentioned that they didn’t rush through their relationship. “As a matter of fact, we said ‘I love you’. An official proposal never happened either. We fell in love, grew with each other,” he added. The Drishyam actor also shared that they took their time until they were sure that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives with each other and their marriage was also never discussed, but it was always imminent. “It has been more than a decade now. And I owe my success to her. For a man to be successful, it is important that he is at peace at home," Ajay concluded.

Ajay Devgn was last seen in an action film, Bholaa, alongside Tabu. The film was released in March and received a lukewarm response at the box office. He will be next seen in the sports drama Maidaan. Along with this, he also has Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and the third instalment of the cop-drama, Singham.

On the other hand, Kajol has been garnering praise with her back-to-back performances in OTT projects. She was last seen in Netflix’s original film, Lust Stories 2 and Disney Plus Hotstar’s web series, The Trial Pyaar Kanoon Dhoka. The series also features Saurabh Shukla, Jisshu Sengupta and Gaurav Pandey in the lead roles.