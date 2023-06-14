Ajay Devgn And Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 To Be Released Simultaneously: Reports

Following the massive success of the first two Drishyam films, the makers are now geared up for the third instalment of the suspense thriller. Now, the latest development suggests Drishyam 3 will go on the floor in 2024 and the plan is to release both Hindi and Malayalam versions together on the same date. Back in 2013, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph made Drishyam in Malayalam, and eventually, the story was adopted in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi with actors Kamal Haasan, Venkatesh, and Ajay Devgn respectively. Later, the sequels were also released. While the Malayalam and Telugu versions streamed on digital platforms, the second part of the Hindi remake had a blockbuster theatrical release in 2022.

A report by Pinkvilla mentioned that the Hindi and Malayalam writers are working together on Drishyam 3 which is currently in the development stage. The portal quoted a source as saying, “Abhishek Pathak and his team of writers have cracked a basic core plot for Drishyam 3, which Jeethu Joseph and his team loved. They have taken the idea from the team of Hindi Drishyam and are now working towards developing it into a screenplay for Drishyam 3."

The report added that both the teams (Hindi and Malayalam) are collaborating together in order to shoot the films simultaneously. It was also revealed that the idea is to release them together across India. While viewers in Kerala will watch the Malayalam one with Mohanlal, others across the country can enjoy Ajay Devgn’s Hindi version. There is also a possibility that once the screenplay is finalised, even the producers of the Telugu adaptation can join in this strategy to release on the same date.

The idea behind releasing all versions at the same time is to give the audience a spoiler-free experience. “The power of Drishyam rests in suspense, and as it has happened in the past, there is a section that has already seen the version that arrives first. Everyone working on Drishyam wants to provide the best experience to its audience, and not spoil the twists and turns. Drishyam 3 will be the final film of the franchise and what better than having an experience of chills and thrills without having an idea of what next,” the person close to the development was quoted as saying.

Drishyam follows the journey of a man who tries to save his family after a series of incidents threaten to destroy their lives.