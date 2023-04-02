Ajay Devgn Birthday: Bholaa to RRR, Latest Movies of the Versatile Actor That You Can Binge-Watch

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AJAY DEVGN: Ajay Devgn, one of the most celebrated stars in Bollywood, has been entertaining audiences for over three decades with his exceptional acting skills and versatility onscreen. In recent years, Ajay Devgn has not only dominated the silver screen but has also made a strong impact in the digital world through his impressive performances in web series.

From intense dramas to light-hearted comedies, Ajay Devgn has proved his mettle as an actor time and again. And this week, he treated his fans to his latest project – Bholaa. It is the remake of 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. Prior to this, the actor was seen in Drishyam 2 and blockbuster RRR.

On Ajay Devgn’s 54th birthday, here is a list of his latest movies and web series that you can binge-watch:

Bholaa

It is the latest movie of Ajay Devgn to release in theatres. It is the Hindi remake of Karthi’s 2019 film Kaithi. Ajay Devgn has not only acted in the film but has also directed it. Bholaa has been getting positive reviews from cine-lovers as of now. It also stars Tabu and Amala Paul. Drishyam 2

The movie Drishyam 2, directed by Abhishek Pathak, features a stellar star cast including Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Shriya Saran, and Saurabh Shukla. The plot revolves around the struggles faced by Vijay Salgaonkar’s (played by Ajay) family as they try to move on from a murder case involving them. Ajay Devgn delivered a stunning performance in the sequel to Mohanlal’s Malayalam hit of the same name. Thank God

Thank God is directed by Indra Kumar and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, and Deepak Mukut. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film is a comedy-drama in which Ajay Devgn plays the role of a god who decides the fate of a selfish, self-centred man. RRR

Ajay Devgn appeared in a special appearance in SS Rajamouli directorial. RRR, which has created waves worldwide, stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Ajay Devgn portrayed the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju’s (played by Ram Charan) father Venkata Rama Raju. The film has won an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. Runway 34

Ajay Devgn starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in Runway 34. It is inspired by true events of the 2015 incident, where a Doha to Kuwait Jet Airways flight barely managed to pass through bad weather. The film received a mixed response from viewers and eventually made its way to an OTT platform.

