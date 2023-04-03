CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveParineeti Chopra Gaslight ReviewDasara ReviewBholaa Review
Home » Movies » Ajay Devgn Faces Backlash, Called 'Arrogant and Rude' As He Pulls His Hand Away From a Fan
2-MIN READ

Ajay Devgn Faces Backlash, Called 'Arrogant and Rude' As He Pulls His Hand Away From a Fan

Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 11:49 IST

Mumbai, India

Ajay Devgn is getting trolled on social media.

Ajay Devgn is getting trolled on social media.

Ajay Devgn was recently seen in an action-thriller, Bholaa. He not only played the lead in the film but also directed it.

Ajay Devgn recently had a meet and greet session with his fans outside his house on his 54th birthday. The actor interacted with his fans as they showered him with gifts, love and wishes. However, during the celebrations, he was taken aback when one of the fans tried to hold his hand.

A video shared by celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla has gone viral on social media. It shows the actor pulling his hand away after a fan unanticipatedly grabs it. In the video recorded outside Devgn’s residence, several admirers can be seen gathered around the actor, requesting selfies. He was surrounded by his bodyguards who were trying to manage the crowd. Ajay walked out of his house with folded hands and a smile. However, a man attempted to clasp the actor’s hand without his permission, making Ajay pull away his hand forcefully. The actor, who looked irritated in the clip, then maintained his composure and continued greeting his other fans before heading inside his house. Watch the video here:

After the video surfaced on the internet, Ajay Devgn received flak from many on Instagram. While some called him ‘arrogant’ and ‘rude’ for his response, others argued that he should not have reacted the way he had just because a fan touched him.

RELATED NEWS

A user wrote, “Yeh kabhi ni samjhenge Ek fan ki excitement (they will never understand a fan’s excitement)." Another commented: “Aese logo se kabhi main milna hi nahi chahungi (would never want to meet such stars)."

Meanwhile, Bollywood stars including Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, and Tanhaji director Om Raut expressed their heartfelt birthday wishes to Ajay on their social media accounts.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn’s latest release at the box office was Bholaa, an action-thriller directed by him and produced under his banner, Ajay Devgn Films, along with Reliance Entertainment, T-Series, and Dream Warrior Pictures. The movie is an adaptation of the Tamil film Kaithi and features Tabu and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles, among others. Abhishek Bachchan also makes a cameo appearance in the film.

Next, Ajay will be seen in Maidaan, the teaser of which was also released last week. Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan tells the story of the Indian football team during the country’s golden period between 1952 and 1962. The film, also starring Priyamani, Nitanshi Goel, Aryann, Gajraj Rao, Rohit Mondal, and Rudranil Ghosh, is slated for a mid-June release this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. Ajay Devgn
  2. bollywood
first published:April 03, 2023, 11:49 IST
last updated:April 03, 2023, 11:49 IST