Ajay Devgn Looks Happy As He Poses With Sunny Deol At Gadar 2 Success Bash; Check Photos

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has become one of the biggest blockbusters of its time. The family entertainer has been breaking all records at the box office. To celebrate this success, Sunny Deol hosted a party that was attended by many celebrities including Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Well, Ajay Devgn also joined the celebration with wife Kajol. He shared some inside pictures on his social handle which immediately grabbed everyone’s attention. He was seen posing with Sunny Deol.

In the pictures, Ajay can be seen smiling as he poses with Sunny and Kajol and his caption reads, “Bas baaton baaton mein #Gadar2Success #ShotByYugDevgan @itsKajolD @iamsunnydeol.” As soon as he shared the pictures, fans started commenting. To note, Kajol also posted pictures on her handle which was clicked by son Yug. Ajay was dressed in a black kurta while his wife Kajol looked gorgeous in a green saree with red blouse.

Take a look here:

Almost after 4 weeks, after it’s release, the film has minted over Rs 493 crores and is racing towards the Rs 500 crores mark. The film has collected Rs 5.72 crores on its fourth Saturday, thus amounting an overall collection to Rs 493.37 crores at the national ticket window. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X handle and shared, “500 NOT OUT *TODAY*… #Gadar2 will cross the historic ₹ 500 cr mark TODAY [Sun]… Next target: #Baahubali2 #Hindi… THIRD film to cross ₹ 500 cr [Nett BOC], after #Baahubali2 #Hindi [2017] and #Pathaan [2023]… [Week 4] Fri 5.20 cr, Sat 5.72 cr. Total: ₹ 493.37 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but a turn of events lands Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.