Ajay Devgn is busy promoting his upcoming crime thriller Bholaa, which is all set to hit the theatres this week. Ahead of its release, the makers shared a teaser of what to expect from the film. In the clip, Ajay talks about the lead character, Bholaa, and the struggles he has to face. The teaser looks quite entertaining, and fans can’t wait to catch the film on screens. Summarising the plot, the actor wrote, “Ek Raat, Ek Chattaan, Sau Shaitaan - The Legend of Bholaa."

In the short teaser, set against a dark backdrop, Ajay Devgn introduces the main leads in the film “Bholaa ki kahani waha se shuru hoti hai jahan uski zindagi khatam ho chuki thi. Saalon ki sazza ke baad usse pata chala ki uski bhi ek manzil hai, ek aise manzil jiska intezaar usse maut se bhi zyada tha. Aur BHolaa ko apni manzil tak pahuchne ke liye ek aise narak ke raaste se guzarna tha—drugs, gangs, corruption, aur ek kauf ki duniya. Dusri taraf thi ek bahadur, imaandar officer. Shaitann jo maut bankar raaste mein khade the unhe ye nahi pata tha ki woh ek chataan se takrane wale hai jo maut ko mahakal ho chadakar aaya hai. Yaha se shuru hota hai Mahayudh (Bholaa’s story starts from the time all goals in his life were over. After years of punishment, he finds out that he has an aim in life. The aim was more important to him than death. Bholaa has to face the world of crime and corruption to reach his goal. On the other hand, there is an honest and courageous officer. The enemies who stand in front of Bholaa are not aware that he is not scared of death. Here starts the great war for Bholaa)."

The teaser has spiked interest among fans who are eager to know what happens next, and the actor urged his audience to book their tickets soon. One of the fans wrote that the teaser gives “goosebumps," while another one said, “can't wait" for the film to release.

Recently, the film received a ‘UA’ certificate from the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) with a runtime of 144 minutes and 49 seconds.

#Xclusiv… ‘BHOLAA’ RUN TIME… #Bholaa certified ‘UA’ by #CBFC on 20 March 2023. Duration: 144.49 min:sec [2 hours, 24 min, 49 sec]. #India1st half: 1 hour, 18 min, 56 sec2nd half: 1 hour, 05 min, 53 sec ⭐ Theatrical release date: [Thu] 30 March 2023.#AjayDevgn #Tabu pic.twitter.com/atxlpJ1OX0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 26, 2023

Bholaa is Ajay Devgn's fourth directorial effort, and it is a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi by Lokesh Kangaraj. In the film, Ajay will be seen alongside Tabu. Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Amala Paul, and Vineet Kumar also appear in the film.

