Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh To Reunite For De De Pyaar De 2; Luv Ranjan To Begin Filming Early 2024

Back in 2019, Aja Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s De De Pyaar De turned out to be a massive entertainer and was a sleeper hit at the box office. The film also starred Tabu in a pivotal role. 4 years later, the makers are keen on making a sequel of the film. Buzz is that, the second part of the film De De Pyaar De 2 will be helmed by Luv Ranjan and he would begin the film’s shoot from 2024.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the production house informed the portal that, “Ajay Devgn and Luv Ranjan met recently to lock the intricacies of De De Pyaar De 2. The writers of De De Pyaar De Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain have come up with a script that acts as an apt sequel to the film and, in fact, takes things a notch higher on the conflict front.”

The source added, “While the first part dealt with Ashish’s (Ajay Devgn) side of the family to accept his relationship with 26-year-old Ayesha Khurana (Rakul Preet Singh), the sequel is about the reaction of Ayesha’s family to the relationship with a 50-year-old.”

The script of De De Pyaar De 2 has been written by original writers and will be helmed by Anshul Sharma who has been the creative director for Luv’s past films including Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. If things fall in place, Ajay will begin shooting for the same, after Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

The first part of De De Pyaar De also starred Alok Nath, Javed Jaaferi and Jimmy Shergill in key roles. The film revolves around the star of a 50-year-old Ashish (played by Ajay), a divorcee who falls for 26-year-old Ayesha (played by Rakul). In the film, Tabu plays Ajay’s ex-wife. The story sheds light on the backlash Ajay faces for falling in love with a girl the age of his kids, and the complexities that come with it.

Apart from De De Pyaar De 2, and Singham Again, Ajay Devgn also Golmaal in his kitty.