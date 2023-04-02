Ajay Devgn Recalls Amitabh Bachchan's Stunt In Major Saab That Got Him Injured, 'He Suggested To Jump From 30 Ft'

Amitabh Bachchan recently injured himself while shooting his upcoming film Project K. Meanwhile the superstar has been sharing his health updates via his blog on a regular basis. Although the legendary actor is healing, it’ll still take time for Big B to recuperate fully. Ajay Devgn whose magnum opus Bholaa is finally in the theatres now and is embellished with high-end stunt sequences recalled in his latest interview about a stunt that he performed along Amitabh Bachchan in Major Saab.

In an interview with news agency IANS, Ajay Devgn opened up about the security measures on the sets of action films. The actor said, “Our job is difficult and easy also. Mr Bachchan, from where he started and later when he started at that point of time when he used to do action there were no mattresses, no safety measures, cables, he has done shots that one can’t even imagine.*

The actor added, “I remember him getting injured while shooting ‘Major Saab’ also, when he suggested to jump from 30 feet and I told him let’s not do the shot it’s very difficult. We both were suppose to jump. He insisted. He had an injury then also. It’s that enthusiasm. But now I would say things are much easier. It’s done with a lot of safety precautions. There are ambulances on set, doctors on set, paddings etc. It’s became relatively easier. While we are aging, things are getting easier."

Amitabh Bachchan had shared in his blog on March 19, “The rib continues in its painful journey .. but another erupts at the toe and draws attention greater than the rib .. so .. the rib diminishes and the attention drifts to the toe .. the hand that wrote endlessly and with great endeavour, brought down by the pain of its continuous use .. put it in warm or hot water .. no results .. so mentally shift it to the other hand .. now the other paineth and the original be safe and secure .. and in work mode .."

“So growth under the callus develops overnight and the medics have to be called to attend .. there is a blister under the callus .. a blister under the callus .. ? strange, never heard or experienced before, but there it is and yes extreme pain .. so attention given to it..” the actor added.

In a different post, the Uunchai actor hinted his restlessness to get back to work. He had written, “Work be the essence of routine .. and routine be the effervescence of living life .. in the absence of either the world crumbles and falls apart .. routine guides the day to its efficiency and the absence of which disturbs .. So .. I must rid myself of disturbance .. get back to work and bring back routine .. and that shall hopefully, with all your prayers, occur in its rapidity .. (sic)."

