Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bholaa, the trailer of which was released recently. Ajay Devgn, whose father Veeru Devgan was one of the most reputed stunt masters and fight choreographers in the industry, learnt the intricacies of the job from his father. Trained in stunts and martial arts by his father since a young age, Ajay Devgn has performed numerous stunts in his films throughout his career and continues to perform action scenes with ease in most of his films.

During the trailer launch event of Bholaa, Ajay Devgn was asked about safety measures on the sets during performing such action scenes.

Ajay replied by saying that it was a lot easier to perform action scenes now than it was in the 90s when precautions and security measures were not as refined and sophisticated compared to these days. He reminisced about how there were no cables or safety mattresses when he entered into films.

He also recalled an incident on the sets of the 1998 film Major Saab where Amitabh Bachchan injured himself while performing a stunt.

Amitabh Bachchan recently suffered an injury while shooting for the upcoming Nag Ashwin film, Project K, in Hyderabad. He suffered a muscle tear as well as an injury on his rib cartilage. He was flown back to Mumbai and the shoot has been postponed. As per the latest updates, he has been suggested to get enough rest and to stay away from work.

Ajay Devgn said that Amitabh Bachchan had done some crazy stunts in his career. Ajay said that during the shooting of Major Saab, where they shared screen space for the first time, there was a sequence where both had to jump from a three storey building of about 30 feet height. Ajay Devgn said that he had asked Amitabh to use a stunt double instead but the legendary actor insisted on doing the stunt himself. He performed the jump to perfection, but sustained an injury.

“Today, I’d say that things are a lot simpler. Cables are present. There are security measures. A doctor and an ambulance are present on the site. There are numerous paddings and other items. As a result, it’s become considerably simpler. Thank God, as we age, things are also becoming simpler, “Ajay said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Bholaa is directed by Ajay Devgn himself and is an official remake of the Tamil action thriller Kaithi starring Karthi and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is scheduled for release on March 30.

Read all the Latest Movies News here