Ajay Devgn is currently awaiting the release of his highly anticipated next Bholaa with Tabu. The actor is currently promoting his film and as a part of the same, he recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show along with his co-stars. On the show, Ajay Devgn bared his humorous side by revealing his most difficult stunt which left Kapil Sharma embarrassed.

In one of the latest promos of the popular family show, Kapil Sharma talks about all sorts of stunts that Ajay Devgn has performed till date. From riding two bikes together to the one involving a truck in Bholaa. However, the actor roasts Kapil Sharma by revealing his most difficult stunt, “Ek stunt jab main karta hu na, to mere jabde mein bahut dard hota hai (there is a stunt which makes my jaw ache a lot). Jab tere joke pe hasna padta hai (when I have to laugh at your jokes).”

The comedian and actor then goes on to ask Tabu about her working equations with Ajay Devgn, since the Drishyam actor has been her friend for a very long time. Kapil Sharma made Tabu laugh when he asked, “Ye aapke dost hain purane, to jab aapko ye script bhejte hain to aap puri script padhti hain ya aapko bharosa hai ki apne dost hain, paise kaha…I mean… (He is your old friend, so when he sends you a script, do you read it till the end or you are confident that since he is a friend, the money will…)”.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma directs a fan’s question to Deepak Dobriyal by asking him, “Bhai ke baare mein afwah hai ki aap Rinku, Panda, Thapa, Mamdu jaise naamo mein hi comfortable rahte hain, agar Singhania ya Oberoi rakh dein aapka naam to aapse acting nahi hoti hai (It’s a rumour about you that you are only comfortable with characters with names like Rinku, Panda, Thapa, Mamdu and if your character is named Singhania or Oberoi, you are unable to act).”

Helmed by Ajay Devgn himself, Bholaa is the adaptation of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. The Tamil film stars Karthi and Arjun Das. Apart from Ajay and Tabu, the Hindi remake stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Abhishek Banerjee and Amala Paul also have cameo appearances in the film. The makers recently dropped the song ‘Paan Dukaniya’ from the film which features Deepak Dobriyal. Bholaa is all set to hit theatres on March 30.

