Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa is in theatres now and the actor is already gearing up to present his next big project Maidaan to the Indian audience. The actor unveiled the intriguing teaser on Thursday and amped up the excitement of the fans. Based on a true story, the film will release worldwide in theatres on 23rd June 2023.

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle to drop the teaser that takes you through the rain-soaked football field with glimpses of players running around during an Olympic football match in Helsinki. The teaser then proceeds to show Ajay Devgn as the coach and Indian football players training for the game. The teaser is also packed with shots from the stadiums and a speech in Ajay Devgn’s baritone, “Aaj field mein utarna toh khelna 11 par dikhna ek". The Drishyam 2 actor wrote in the caption, “Maidaan mein utrenge gyaarah par dikhenge ek. A True Story. Teaser Out Now. #Maidaanteaser #MaidaanOnJune23."

Needless to say but Ajay Devgn’s teaser was met with compliments from celebs and fans alike. Abhishek Bachchan reacted with fire and high-10 emoji. Hyderabad Football Club wrote, “Goosebumps (with yellow and black heart!". One of the fans commented, “Today is Ajay Devgn’s day!" Another one wrote, “One more national award for Ajay Devgn Sir!" Someone else said, “Ajay Devgn Sir is the real superstar!"

Touted to be one of Ajay Devgn’s most ambitious projects till date, ‘Maidaan’ is the true story of an unknown hero who created history and records for India such that even 60 years later, we are not able to match upto those

accomplishments in the most played sport in the world, Football.The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao along with Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively, Music is by AR Rahman.

Read all the Latest Movies News here