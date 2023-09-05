Ajay Devgn's Nephew Danish Devgn Makes His Directorial Debut With Music Single 'Hanju'

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s nephew Danish Devgn is all set make his debut as a director with a new music single ‘Hanju’. Sung by Javed Ali, the love ballad has been composed by Sacchin and Ashu and stars Priyank Sharma and Ishita Raaj in the lead.

Speaking about Danish, he has worked as an assistant director in various projects such as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Helicopter Eela, The Big Bull. He was also a part of the creatives in Ajay’s films including Runway 34, Bholaa and Bhuj: The Pride of India. Danish, having achieved success as an assistant, also is the content head at Ajay Devgn Ffilms and is now embarking on a new journey as a director. Going forward he is keen on being involved in many more projects.

Hanju will be out soon.

Coming back to Ajay Devgn, the actor has multiple projects in his kitty. He is currently focusing on Singham Again with Rohit Shetty. Reportedly, the film will be hitting the theatres on the occasion of Diwali, next year.

The film will mark Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn’s 11th collaboration. Singham Returns is also a part of the world of Rohit Shetty’s copverse, which started off with 2011 released Singham. It went onto become a blockbuster with Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. Soon after, the actor starred with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film’s sequel, Singham Returns in 2014. And now, the actor will return with Singham Again.

Apart from this, Ajay Devgn also has De De Pyaar De 2 with Rakul Preet Singh. The movie will go on floors early next year reportedly.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the production house informed the portal that, “Ajay Devgn and Luv Ranjan met recently to lock the intricacies of De De Pyaar De 2. The writers of De De Pyaar De Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain have come up with a script that acts as an apt sequel to the film and, in fact, takes things a notch higher on the conflict front.”

The source added, “While the first part dealt with Ashish’s (Ajay Devgn) side of the family to accept his relationship with 26-year-old Ayesha Khurana (Rakul Preet Singh), the sequel is about the reaction of Ayesha’s family to the relationship with a 50-year-old.”