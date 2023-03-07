Tovino Thomas, one of Malayalam cinema’s most popular actors, has finished shooting for his upcoming project Ajayante Randam Moshanam. ARM, directed by Jithin Laal, is an epic drama film set to be released this year. Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Basil Joseph will play pivotal roles in the film, while Tovino Thomas will appear in a triple role. The actor, who rose to national prominence with the Netflix film Minnal Murali in 2021, took to Instagram on Saturday to inform his fans about the completion of his shoot.

While sharing his experience the actor posted an amazing set of pictures from the sets of Ajayante Randam Moshanam. In the picture, Thomas was seen donning his costume and posing with a black horse. He called his experience ‘epic’ and ‘indeed larger than life’. The Lucifer star spent 110 days in Kasaragod. He appreciated the residents of Kasaragod for their never-ending support and love.

In the post, he also informed fans about his triple role in the venture and called his roles ‘multi-dimensional’. To quote the actor, “I’m enacting three distinct roles in ARM, so everything was multidimensional for me. And I was surrounded by many dear friends as cast and crew, which made life easier even during the most challenging schedules.” He concludes by saying “The movie looks amazing, which means it’s a waiting phase from now to see how you all enjoy it in theatres. Wishing the best to everyone. It’s a dream. Hoping it becomes real. Lots of love, Tovi.’’

His fans congratulated him on the movie and wished him the best of luck. On the work front, Tovino will also appear in Aashiq Abu’s film Neelavelicham. The venture went on floors back in April 2022 in Pinarayi, Kannur. The upcoming film, billed as a horror thriller, is an adaptation of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s short story ‘Neelavelicham’. Tovino Thomas was dressed in a white shirt and dhoti with tinted glasses in the promotional photos, while Rima Kallingal was dressed in an off-white ensemble. Tovino Thomas took to social media to share a video regarding the project.

Aashiq Abu had announced ‘Neelavelicham’ with actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kunchacko Boban, and Rima Kallingal in the lead roles, but due to the pandemic and date clashes, actors Prithviraj and Kunchacko Boban opted out of the project. Tovino Thomas, Roshan Mathew, and Shine Tom Chacko replaced Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kunchacko Boban, and Soubin Shahir.

Aashiq Abu, who has previously delivered some exceptional films such as ‘Mayaanadhi’ and ‘Virus,’ is attempting to direct a horror film for the first time, so cinephiles and fans are waiting for the film with bated breath.

