'Ajith Cheated Me, Borrowed Money and...': Tamil Producer Manickam Narayanan Makes Shocking Claims

Tamil producer Manickam Narayanan has accused Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar of cheating. The producer, who has backed films such as Kamal Haasan’s Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu and R. Parthiban’s directorial film Vithagan, has claimed that Ajith borrowed money from him and never returned it. Manickam also claimed that Ajith requested that the money gets adjusted with the fee of a movie he would do with the producer but never ended up working with him.

Manickam made the shocking allegations when he spoke with Tamil media. As reported by India Today, the producer said, “Ajith borrowed money from me many years back as he wanted to send his parents on a holiday to Malaysia. He told me then that he would do a film for me and we could adjust this amount with his salary. However, till date he has not returned the money nor done a film for me. He has not spoken about this at all in all these years. He calls himself a gentleman, but he’s not!"

“He has a very good family and he is earning Rs 50 crores and more for every film. What is the need for him to cheat people?" he said, adding that he earlier knew his wife Shalini and was good friends with her. Ajith is yet to react to the claims.

Manickam Narayanan was in the news a few months ago for his comments on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The producer calimed that the film is plagiarised from the Tamil film Perarasu. He filed a complaint with the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC). Perarasu starred Vijayakanth in a double role, playing the role of twin brothers. However, it seems that the claims were debunked after Shah Rukh released the Jawan prevue on Monday. The video hinted that Shah Rukh is likely playing a double role of his own father and son.