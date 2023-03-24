Ajith Kumar, Brother Anil Break Silence On Father's Death; Make Special Request In Heartbreaking Note

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s father, PS Mani, passed away on March 24. Following his death, on behalf of the Thunivu actor and his family, his brother Anil Kumar took to Twitter and shared a heartbreaking note about their father. Signed off by Ajith and his brothers, Anil and Anup Kumar, the letter revealed that their father passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 84. Fondly remembering him, the brothers said that the last rites will be a private affair and they requested everyone to grieve in private.

“Our father, PS Mani, passed away in the early hours of this morning, in his sleep, after a long illness. He was 84. We are grateful for the care and support provided to him and our family by a number of medical professionals, especially following his debiliatating stroke of four years ago. We are comforted, at this time of grief, that he lived a good life and knew the undying love of our mother, his partner of nearly six decades," the note read.

“We appreciate the kind, comforting messages and condolences that have been coming in and ask for your understanding if we may not be able to take calls or respond to messages in a timely manner. His last rites will be a family affair. We trust that all who have known loss will respect our wish to grieve privately and deal with his passing with as much equanimity and dignity as possible," the family added.

Earlier in the day, Anil tweeted about their father’s death. “He is known to everyone. He is even known to visit every home occasionally. Yet, he gets treated as a stranger, with surprise. One of his names: Yama. He came by early this morning. My Dad was 84," he wrote.

Following the news of Ajith’s father’s death, several social media users and stars from the industry offered their condolences. These include Kamal Hassan, Simbu, and Arun Vijay.

