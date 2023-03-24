Ajith Kumar Gets Support From Kamal Haasan, Simbu and More As He Grieves His Father's Demise

Actor Ajith Kumar’s father P Subramaniam passed away on Friday morning due to an age-related illness. The family issued a statement and confirmed that P Subramaniam, 85, was battling with many health issues for a long time. “Our father, PS Mani, passed away in the early hours of this morning, in his sleep, after a long illness. He was 85,” the statement read. The family thanked the medical professionals, fans, and family members for all the care and support provided to P Subramaniam, especially following his debilitating stroke four years ago.

“We are comforted, at this time of grief, that he lived a good life and knew the undying love of our mother, his partner of nearly six decades We appreciate the kind, comforting messages and condolences that have been coming in and ask for your understanding if we may not be able to take calls or respond to messages in a timely manner,” the statement further read.

Fans and celebrities are sending their condolences to Ajith Kumar and his family members. Expressing his condolences, Kamal Haasan, in Tamil, wrote, “I was saddened to hear the news of Subramaniam’s demise. My condolences and condolences to Ajith Kumar and his family on the loss of their father.”

“My deepest condolences to dear Ajith and to his family, friends, relatives and well wishers for the loss of his father. May his soul rest in peace,” tweeted Sarathkumar.

My deepest condolences to dear #Ajith and to his family, friends, relatives and well wishers for the loss of his father. May his soul rest in peace#RIPSubramaniam #AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/poNRV7JG7U— R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) March 24, 2023

Actor Prasanna also expressed grief in a tweet. “Deepest condolences to Ajith Kumar sir and his family upon the passing away of his father Mr Subramaniam. May the departed rest in peace,” he wrote. Thunivu actor GM Sundar too sent condolences to Ajith Kumar and his family during this difficult time.

Sending strength to Ajith Kumar and his family, actress-politician Khushbu Sundar wrote, “Nothing can ease the pain of losing a parent. Deepest condolences to Ajith Kumar and his family at the demise of his father Thiru. Subramaniyam avl. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanthi.” Simbu aka Silambarasan TR also offered his condolences.

My sincere condolences to Ajith sir & his family on the demise of his father MR P.S Mani. May god give you & your family strength through this difficult time & may his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻— Silambarasan TR (@SilambarasanTR_) March 24, 2023

P Subramaniam is survived by his wife and sons Ajith Kumar, Anil Kumar, and Anup Kumar. The cremation ceremony was held at Besant Naga Crematorium in Chennai.

