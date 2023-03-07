After completing the shooting of AK62, Ajith Kumar will be going on a bike trip. It was previously reported that Ajith Kumar would begin shooting for his upcoming movie after completing the second leg of his global tour on a motorcycle. Now as per the latest update shared by the actor’s spokesperson, Ajith will finish the shoot first. AK62 is backed by Lyca Productions.

Ajith’s publicist, Suresh Chandra, shared the news on Twitter.

Sharing the details, he wrote, “Mr Ajith Kumar is to start the second leg of his world motorcycling tour post the completion of his project with Lyca Production and would like it to be for a cause and has termed it as Ride for mutual respect.”

Mr Ajith Kumar to start 2nd leg of world motorcycling tour post completion of his project with Lyca production n wld like it to be for a cause n term it as #RIDEformutualrespect— Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) March 6, 2023

Ajith’s recent appearance was in H Vinoth’s heist movie Thunivu, which earned a lot of praise from fans and critics alike. The movie did well at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. Throughout the shooting of Thunivu, the actor travelled to various parts of Europe, India, and Thailand. Moreover, during the same tour, Manju Warrier accompanied Ajith Kumar and his group on the last bike tour to Leh-Ladakh and Kashmir. She shared her happiness on Instagram and called her trip ‘A tiny step of courage’. So much so that Manju ended up buying a bike for herself. The actress has also shared a video on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manju Warrier (@manju.warrier)

Let’s talk about his latest project, Thunivu. It was the third collaboration between Ajith, director H. Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai (2019) and Valimai (2022). The movie’s satellite rights were sold to Kalaignar TV, while Netflix acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights. The movie debuted on Netflix on February 8.

Read all the Latest Movies News here