Filmmaker S Shankar and Ram Charan’s collaboration, tentatively titled RC15, has been causing ripples on social media for a long time now. Fans are eagerly waiting to know the official title of the film, which will likely be revealed on March 27. Apart from this yet-to-be-known title, there is another aspect which has made this film talk of the town recently.

As stated in reports, actor Ajith Kumar may well be finalised to play the antagonist in this film. Reportedly, S Shankar has convinced him to essay the character. These reports are not officially confirmed but if there is any truth in them, then fans would love to see Ajith again as an antagonist.

In the past few years, Ajith Kumar has aced many characters of a protagonist. One of the stalwarts in Tamil cinema, Ajith has not shied away from playing characters with grey shades. He has received accolades for the portrayal of antagonists in films Vaali, Amarkalam and other projects as well. Critics and cine buffs appreciated the fact that Ajith was not apprehensive in picking roles with negative shades even after reaching the zenith of his career.

If these reports of Ajith donning the villain’s role in RC15 are true, then it would be a treat for the audience to watch him and Ram Charan at loggerheads on the big screen. Both actors have cemented their position in the entertainment industry with their acting credentials. It will be a visual delight to see who among the two manages to emerge as an audience favourite in RC15.

Apart from this news, RC15 has also managed to dominate headlines because of reports regarding changes in its official title. Till now, almost everyone was of the viewpoint that this film will have the title of Sarkarodu. However, now it seems that producers are thinking of the name of another title, i.e- CEO, as per reports. As stated in reports, producers feel that since RC15 is going to be a pan-India film and the title CEO has the potential to connect with people across languages. A couple of more titles were under consideration but it feels like producers are more inclined towards CEO.

Read all the Latest Movies News here