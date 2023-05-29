Ajith Kumar To Start Shooting For Vidaa Muyarchi In June 2nd Week: Reports

Actor Ajith Kumar is all set for his upcoming Tamil movie Vidaa Muyarchi. The film was officially announced on Ajith’s 52nd birthday and will be directed by Magizh Thirumeni. And now, according to reports, the shooting for the movie is scheduled to commence in the second week of June.

The film’s title poster showcased a silhouette of Ajith Kumar holding a gun, accompanied by the tagline “Efforts Never Fail". The poster garnered an immense response from fans and celebrities alike.

At present, Ajith Kumar is occupied with his bike expedition from Nepal to Bhutan. The filming of Vidaa Muyarchi will begin once Ajith returns from his trip. Sources suggest that he has set aside 40 days, beginning June, specifically for the initial shooting schedule of the film.

Touted to be an action thriller, the film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the cinematography will be handled by Nirav Shah. The film is expected to feature Ajith in a sleek and fit look. While the cast details of the film are still under wraps, it is expected that the actor will be joined by a fresh ensemble of talented actors.

There are speculations that Trisha Krishnan has been roped in for the female lead role. Notably, Trisha and Ajith have previously shared the screen in four movies including Ji, Kireedam, Mankatha and Yennai Arindhal.

Vidaa Muyarchi will mark the third collaboration between Ajith Kumar and Anirudh Ravichander, following their previous work on Vedalam and Vivegam. The movie is anticipated to release in 2024.

Ajith’s latest action film Thunivu achieved remarkable success, emerging as a blockbuster. The movie was released during the festive period of Pongal and reportedly generated an impressive global box office collection of approximately Rs 240 crore. Directed by H Vinoth, the gripping action thriller centres around a bank heist driven by a specific purpose.

On the work front, Ajith Kumar is best known for films including Villain, Billa, Varalaaru and Mankatha. Some of his other films include Valimai, Viswasam, Vedalam, Billa 2, Veeram and Aegan.