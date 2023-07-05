Ajith Kumar’s Photo With A Fan Goes Viral, Internet Love His Sturdy Look

Actor Ajith Kumar’s photo with a fan is going viral on social media. In the picture, Ajith can be seen wearing a white shirt, grey pants and white shoes. He is looking fitter than ever. Another picture of him, which is going viral as well, shows him wearing a black formal shirt and grey pants. In both the photos, he looks fit and in form, much to the fans’ delight.

Ajith Kumar has a huge fan following. Apart from his acting skills, he is also known for his kind and humble nature. There have been instances of Ajith Kumar being a gentleman and helping others. One such story comes from the Heathrow Airport in London. A woman, who was alone and carrying her 10-month-old baby, was struggling to manage the luggage by herself. Seeing this, Ajith Kumar opted to help her out. He assisted the woman patiently while having a friendly conversation. The pictures went viral on social media.

In a social media post, the woman’s husband praised Ajith Kumar’s kind gesture and said, “My wife was travelling from Glasgow to Chennai, and was travelling alone with our 10-month-old baby. She had a chance to meet Ajith Kumar at London’s Heathrow Airport today. She was travelling with a cabin suitcase and a baby bag. This man here not only posed for a photograph but he was a superhuman to carry our baby bag from there until the flight, understanding my wife came alone.”

Ajith Kumar is all set to star next in the film directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The poster and the title of the film were announced on Ajith’s 52nd birthday, on May 1. The film is titled Vidaa Muyarchi. It is produced by Lyca Productions. The tweet shared by Lyca Productions said, “Wishing the man of Persistence, Passion and Hard work. Our dearest #AjithKumar sir a Happy B’day. It’s time for Celebration now…! Our next film with Mr #AK is titled #VidaaMuyarchi “EFFORTS NEVER FAIL" and will be directed by the cult film-maker #MagizhThirumeni.”