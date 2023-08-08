Ajith Kumar's Viral Picture Sparks Speculation About Upcoming Film VidaaMuyarchi

A recent picture of popular actor Ajith Kumar, captured alongside a fan, has set the internet ablaze. The snapshot showcases Ajith sporting a casual grey T-shirt, garnering attention from his ardent followers. This comes on the heels of a previous image, where the actor was seen donning a white T-shirt and grey shorts, further fueling curiosity about his appearance in the forthcoming film VidaaMuyarchi.

As the actor dons various looks, fans find themselves perplexed about his character in the upcoming movie. VidaaMuyarchi, directed and written by Magizh Thirumeni, features a stellar cast including Trisha Krishnan, Ajith Kumar, and Arjun Das in pivotal roles. The film is supported by G.K.M. Tamil Kumaran and A. Subaskaran, boasting music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Nirav Shah. Impressively, this collaboration marks Ajith Kumar and director Magizh Thirumeni’s 62nd project together.

Despite the excitement surrounding the title reveal, the film’s production details have been shrouded in secrecy. While Ajith has resumed his motorcycle excursions, eager fans are eagerly anticipating updates on when the shooting for VidaaMuyarchi will commence.

Interestingly, amidst the buzz, a subset of individuals has voiced criticism towards Ajith, claiming he seems to prioritize bike tours over his acting career. It’s worth noting that the actor was indeed on a bike tour in Norway. This enthusiasm for adventure is also reflected in his previous film Thunivu.

Ajith Kumar has garnered significant acclaim for his roles in films like Villain, Varalaaru, Billa, and Mankatha. His filmography also boasts noteworthy projects such as Viswasam, Vivegam, Vedalam, Asal, Yennai Arindhaal, Nerkonda Paarvai and Kireedam. The actor’s most recent appearance was in Thunivu, with the eagerly anticipated VidaaMuyarchi marking his next venture.

In a parallel development, it has been hinted that Trisha has been confirmed as one of the leading female roles, while ongoing discussions are being held with Tamannaah for the other prominent role. An official announcement regarding the film’s cast and crew is anticipated shortly.

Scheduled to commence filming on August 18, the production will traverse the scenic locales of Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Abu Dhabi. Magizh Thirumeni, acclaimed for his directorial ventures such as Thadam, Kalaga Thalaivan, and Thadaiyara Thaakka, is set to steer the creative direction of VidaaMuyarchi.