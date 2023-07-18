Aju Varghese-starrer Phoenix’s First Look Poster Will Creep You Out; Have A Look

Filmmaker Vishnu Bharathan’s much-anticipated film Phoenix has been in the news for a long time now. The film boasts talented names in acting like Aju Varghese and Anoop Menon. Now, Vishnu has amped up the excitement quotient around Phoenix, by sharing the first look of the film. The poster shows a family travelling on a boat. A closer look will reveal the bone-chilling aspect of the image. Five people are there in the boat, but six reflections are visible in the river’s water. Turning the picture upside down, it shows that the sixth picture is of a girl. This eerie poster has increased the film’s hype among the viewers. It will be intriguing to watch how the film rules at the box office. “Unveiling the First Look Poster of Phoenix! The mystery will turn you upside down!!” Vishnu Bharathan wrote in the caption.

Vishnu’s followers were enthralled to watch the poster and they conveyed their best wishes to him for this film. Aju Varghese, who will play the lead role in this film, commented, “I am happy to see your happiness and you deserve bigger and bigger, which is for sure in future my dear director.” The horrifying detail of an invisible sixth-person on the boat left many fans stunned. Others reacted with fire and red-heart emoticons to the poster.

Besides the poster, the promo video of Phoenix also plunged straight into the hearts of the audience. The video featured Aju Varghese, who is seen extremely surprised to see the cover page of a bound script. He sits down to read it; but when he turns the pages for reading, the light goes off. To his surprise, it returns when the page is folded back. This process is repeated for quite some time and at the end of the video, Aju notices that a small girl is standing away from him. He is shocked to see her and the clip ends.

Fans were impressed and are looking forward to watching Phoenix.

Rinish KN has produced this film under The Front Row Productions banner.