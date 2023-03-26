Popular Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey who started her acting career with the Bhojpuri film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi allegedly died by suicide at the age of 25. The actress was found dead in a hotel room in Varanasi as per media reports. Akanksha had updated her Instagram feed seventeen hours ago with a dancing reel.

On Saturday, Akanksha posted a video of herself performing belly dance to the famous Bhojpuri song ‘Hilor Maare’. Throughout the clip, the actress can be seen recording herself in front of a mirror in a black top and blue jeans. She kept smiling while she grooved and flaunted her dance moves. She had written in the caption, “Just try #akanshadubey".

Her last post is now flooded with condolences by fans. One of them wrote, “RIP Ma’am! Such a painful news! Kaash ye juth ho!" Another one commented, “Rest in peace! Bhagwaan aapke aatma ko shaanti de!" Someone else said, “Bhojpuri Queen! We will always miss you!" A fan stated, “We are going to miss you Bhojpuri Queen!" Another one wrote, “Rest in peace! Aapne Aisa kyu kiya?"

While the belly dancing video was Akanksha Dubey’s last Instagram post, the actress had also been reposting fan Instagram stories of her latest song ‘Lehenga Lehak Jaayi’ from her film ‘Ye Aara Kabhi Haara Nahi’. The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Shilpi Raj. The official music video of the same was released earlier today in the morning.

Akanksha Dubey has previously acted in films like Veeron Ke Veer, Meri Jung Mera Faisla, Fighter King and Kasam Paida Karne Waale Ki Part 2.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

