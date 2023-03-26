Akanksha Dubey Suicide: Rani Chatterjee, Aamrapali Dubey, Pakkhi Hegde, Others Pay Tributes to Bhojpuri Star

Akanksha Dubey, one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry was found dead in a hotel room in Sarnath, Varanasi. The Mujhse Shaadi Karogi actress allegedly passed away due to suicide. She was 25. Following this tragic news, several stars of the Bhojpuri industry including Rani Chatterjee, Aamrapali Dubey, Vinay Anand and others have come forward to offer their condolences to Akanksha.

Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee shared a photo of Akanksha on Instagram. She also penned a note that read, “Can’t believe seeing this news. What should I write, it is not right to end your life like this. May your soul find peace wherever it is, which it could not find in this world, it could find in heaven. It is hurting a lot! Om Shanti! #rip #aakanshadubey".

Aamrapali Dubey posted a selfie with Akanksha on her Instagram handle. She wrote in the caption in Hindi, “Mujhe Tumhare Saath Khichwayi Har Tasveer Sirf Tumhari Uplabdhiyon Mein Istemaal Karni Thi Beta!"

Actor Vinay Anand extended his condolences with Akanksha Dubey’s picture. He wrote,"Bhojpuri kalakaar akansha Dubey ji ne suicide kiya , abhi pata chala , sunkar dukh huwa , humne kabhi sath kaam nahi kiya , jahan tak yaad hai , is ke peeche ki wajah kya hai yeh pata nahi chala , zaroor Janna chahoonga ki wajah kya hai , ishwar aatama ko Shanti dein , Hari om 🙏".

Another Bhojpuri and television actress Pakkhi Hegde shared a picture of Akanksha on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Om Shanti(with broken heart emojis)".

Poonam Dubey took to her Instagram stories to pen, “Gussa, narazgi ya kaam ka stress but family se badh kar kuch nahi hota. Jo bhi hua galat hua. Bhagwan tumhari aatma ko shanti pradaan kare aur tumhare parivar ko sehen shakti de!"

On Saturday, Akansha Dubey had posted a video of herself performing belly dance on the famous Bhojpuri song ‘Hilor Maare’. Throughout the clip, the actress can be seen recording herself in front of a mirror in a black top and blue jeans. She kept smiling while she grooved and flaunted her dance moves. She had written in the caption, “Just try #akanshadubey".

The actress has previously acted in films like Veeron Ke Veer, Meri Jung Mera Faisla, Fighter King and Kasam Paida Karne Waale Ki Part 2.

Disclaimer: Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

